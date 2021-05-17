Yanks DH Stanton 10-day IL (quad) , LHP Britton has setback

ARLINGTON, Texas — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain, and left-handed pitcher Zack Britton had a potential setback in his recovery from elbow surgery.
The Yankees made the move with Stanton before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played before being held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore. Right-hander Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Manager Aaron Boone said Britton was dealing with some soreness after his one-inning simulated game Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, when he threw to hitters for the first time. Boone said the lefty's planned rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Wednesday might get pushed back a couple of days.
"I think just general soreness," Boone said. "It could just be related to the normal ramp-up of going into a sim game and facing hitters."
Britton is on the 60-day injured list after surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip from is elbow.
Stanton was with the team in Texas, but Boone said the decision was made to put him on the IL after a conversation with team officials and the slugger following Sunday's game. It was determined that it would be a least a few more days before Stanton would be ready, and with a soft-tissue issue they decided to take the extra time to heal completely.
"Hopeful that, especially when we can backdate a few days, that coming out of the off day we'll be all right, and hopefully just put this behind us entirely," Boone said. "As much as he wants to be out there, I think he also realized that if it's something he pushed through, it could turn into a longer-term situation."
An MRI is still possible for Stanton, who could be eligible to be activated after the Yankees' off day next Monday.
Stanton is hitting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in his 33 games this season. The four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP homered in three consecutive games on May 4-6 but has only three hits in 25 at-bats since then.
Boone said former Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, who missed his 12th game because of a left knee sprain, is expected to be back at some time during the series, as soon as Tuesday.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist. Hicks is back in New York doing treatments at Yankee Stadium.
Conforto, McNeil out for Mets: The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries.
Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay.
"We're taking a week-to-week approach with both of these guys," manager Luis Rojas said.
Conforto and McNeil will remain with the Mets while receiving treatment.
Conforto said Monday he had been dealing with other injuries, including a sore calf.
"I felt like I had a good grip on all that stuff and something obviously wasn't right going down to first base and unfortunately it grabbed on me and that's where we're at," he said.
Conforto described the injury as "very, very frustrating."
McNeil missed time last week with cramping in his leg and said Sunday the injuries may be related.
McNeil is hitting .242 with three homers and eight RBIs. Conforto is hitting .230 with two homers and 13 RBIs.
Conforto and McNeil join a long injury list that also includes third baseman J.D. Davis, top starting pitcher Jacob DeGrom and reliever Seth Lugo.
The Mets purchased the contract of Johneshwy Fargas from Triple-A Syracuse and Fargas is starting in center field in Monday night's game at Atlanta. Fargas, 26, will be making his major league debut.
José Peraza is starting at second base.
"We're very excited our depth has helped us be where we are today," Rojas said. "We feel pretty strong about our guys coming in tonight to help us against the Braves."
The Mets (18-16) lead the NL East.
The Mets also recalled outfielder Khalil Lee from Syracuse while transferring Lugo to the 60-day injured list.