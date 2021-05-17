Yanks DH Stanton 10-day IL (quad) , LHP Britton has setback

"Hopeful that, especially when we can backdate a few days, that coming out of the off day we'll be all right, and hopefully just put this behind us entirely," Boone said. "As much as he wants to be out there, I think he also realized that if it's something he pushed through, it could turn into a longer-term situation."

An MRI is still possible for Stanton, who could be eligible to be activated after the Yankees' off day next Monday.

Stanton is hitting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in his 33 games this season. The four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP homered in three consecutive games on May 4-6 but has only three hits in 25 at-bats since then.

Boone said former Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, who missed his 12th game because of a left knee sprain, is expected to be back at some time during the series, as soon as Tuesday.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist. Hicks is back in New York doing treatments at Yankee Stadium.

Conforto, McNeil out for Mets: The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries.