Yanks' Judge has broken rib, no set time on return to lineup

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib and it's not clear whether he will need surgery, leaving doubt when he'll be back in the lineup.

Manager Aaron Boone said he thought the star right fielder hurt himself making a diving catch late last season.

"Frustrated, especially with an injury that happened at the end of last year and still didn't heal up," Judge said. "At least we have an answer, so now we can start working on a solution. Overall, I'm just mad. I want to be out there with my team, especially in spring training. We've got a good team here, a good club. and we've got a lot of goals here in 2020."

Judge will rest two weeks while recovering from the stress fracture to his first right rib. He hasn't played in any spring training games while dealing with soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder and has no timeline for a return.

"I want to be out there. but the first thing is you've got to this healed, get this right and then you can move forward," Judge said. "The biggest thing is, I want the pain to go away and get this healed up."

Judge underwent about a dozen tests, including and MRI plus CT and bone scans, to determine the source of his pain.