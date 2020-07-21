Yanks' mission unchanged: Win 28th title, first since 2009

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Nothing changes the New York Yankees' quest, not the novel coronavirus, not the shortest schedule in their century-plus history.

"When you're in the grind of the season and it's challenging and it's tough and you're going through the monotony of all the protocols you've got to go through every day, who stays on top of that and handles that the best? I think there's a competitive advantage to be gained there," manager Aaron Boone said.

"Where there's no fans in the stands and you're getting used to how to find that gear or how to find that energy in a situation that you're not used to, I think there's a competitive advantage to gain that we have to take advantage of," the third-year manager added.

Winning the World Series remains the sole focus for a team lacking success since its 27th title in 2009. New York expected to compete from the first pitch by new ace Gerrit Cole, just not while emerging from a socially distanced clubhouse to an empty Yankee Stadium.