Yanks, Nats kneel in Black Lives Matter salute

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last night's Yankees-Nationals game was in a delay and did not resume in time for this edition of The Citizen. Go to auburnpub.com for the latest.
WASHINGTON — The Nationals and Yankees knelt in unison before the first game of the baseball season as part of an opening day ceremony Thursday night that featured references to the Black Lives Matter movement, the coronavirus pandemic -- including an off-the-mark first pitch by Dr. Anthony Fauci -- and the home team's 2019 championship.
Players from both clubs wore T-shirts saying Black Lives Matter during batting practice, and the letters "BLM" were stenciled into the back of the mound at the center of the diamond.
In a poignant reference to the racial reckoning happening in the U.S., players and other members of both teams held a long black ribbon while standing spaced out along the two foul lines. After they placed the ribbon on the ground, everyone then got on their knees.
They all then rose for a taped performance of the national anthem.
That followed a series of videos: about Black Lives Matter, showing major league players such as New York's Aaron Judge and Washington's Howie Kendrick; about the Nationals' postseason run; about the COVID-19 outbreak.
Without any spectators present to appreciate the celebrations, flags noting the franchise's first title were raised beyond right field and above the scoreboard, and "2019 World Champions" was written on a red mat that was wrapped around the batter's boxes during pregame introductions.
Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, was invited by the Nationals to throw out the ceremonial first pitch -- a fitting choice during the current medical crisis. Wearing a mask on the mound, Fauci sent his toss well wide of home plate, and the ball bounced past his "catcher," Washington reliever Sean Doolittle.
Afterward, Fauci and Doolittle tapped gloves, instead of shaking hands.
MLB, players agree to expand playoffs
Major League Baseball and the players' union agreed Thursday to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 for the pandemic-delayed season, a decision that makes it likely teams with losing records will reach the postseason.
The agreement was reached hours before the season opener between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Washington Nationals. The deal applied only for 2020.
Sixteen of the 30 teams will advance to a best-of-three first round: the first- and second-place teams in every division and the next two clubs by winning percentage in each league. Those winners move on to the best-of-five Division Series, where the usual format resumes. The final four teams are in best-of-seven League Championship Series, and the pennant winners meet in the best-of-seven World Series.
"It's such a unique season, why not try a little something different and make it as exciting as possible," said Colorado shortstop Trevor Story, whose team has never won a World Series title. "I know it's going to be such a sprint with the 60-game season; adding more playoff teams will just add to the fire and the excitement and the fandom around the game. Anything can happen in a 60-game season. I'm all for it."
In each league, the division winners will be seeded 1-3, the second-place teams 4-6 and the teams with the next two-best records 7-8, which means up to four teams in one division could be in the postseason. The first round pairings will be 1 vs. 8, 2-7, 3-6 and 4-5.
The higher seed in the first round will host all games.
"This season will be a sprint to a new format that will allow more fans to experience playoff baseball.," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.
Tiebreaker games, which have produced famous home runs by Bobby Thomson and Bucky Dent, are eliminated. Ties would be broken by head-to-head record, followed by better record within a team's division and record in the last 20 games within the division. If still tied, the standard would be last 21 games within a division, then 22, etc.
As part of the deal, MLB agreed to guarantee a postseason pool that would be $50 million: $20 million in the first round is played and $10 million for each additional round. The postseason pool usually comprises ticket money from the postseason, but baseball anticipates playing the entire year in empty ballparks due to the coronavirus.
"The opportunity to add playoff games in this already-abbreviated season makes sense for fans, the league and players," union head Tony Clark said in a statement. "We hope it will result in highly competitive pennant races as well as exciting additional playoff games to the benefit of the industry."
ESPN was given rights to seven of eight first-round series and TBS the other for no additional money as a makeup for missed games. ESPN and TBS were to have split the two wild-card games in the original format.
The change means 53% of the 30 teams reach the playoffs. If eight teams qualified for the playoffs in each league from 1995 through 2019, 46 teams at or below .500 would have made it, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, an average of just under two per season. Those teams included 25 from the AL.
There would have been only three seasons in which all playoff teams would have had winning records, Elias said: 2000, 2003 and 2009.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!