Yanks newcomer Kluber takes another step after 2 lost years

NOTES: Pirates C Tony Wolters struck out swinging on a pitch from Darren O'Day that hit him in the sixth. Wolters went down to the ground after being struck by the waist-high pitch before walking back to the dugout. "It's a hard game, it really is," O'Day said. "I'm not going to gloat about it."… New York closer Aroldis Chapman, who worked a perfect fifth, has found success throwing his split-change. "Really good results," manager Aaron Boone said. … LeMahieu will get playing time at third and first base before the team breaks camp. … Yankees OF Aaron Hicks had a bunt single in the third that hugged the foul line until it hit third base. Hicks put both his arms over his head after seeing the ball stay fair. … Pittsburgh OF Anthony Alford appeared to get hit around the hand by Kluber in the fourth and left the game.