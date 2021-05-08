Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 10th, Scherzer strikes out 14

New York tied the score in the ninth when Hand walked LeMahieu leading off and allowed a bloop single by Judge and an opposite-field single to Torres.

Victor Robles’ leadoff single against Aroldis Chapman and Trea Turner’s sacrifice fly scored automatic runner Andrew Stevenson to put Washington ahead 3-2 in the 10th.

But Ford, in a 1-for-23 slump, slapped an opposite-field single to left leading off the bottom half that drove in Clint Frazier, who started the inning at second as the automatic runner.

Scherzer was coming off a five-hitter that beat Miami at home last Sunday, a game that he completed in a relatively swift 2 hours, 37 minutes. Less than two hours after the final out, Scherzer made it to a hospital to be with wife Erica for the birth of son Derek Alexander, who joined daughters Brooklyn (3) and Kacey (1) in the family.

Scherzer allowed one walk and two hits to the Yankees, Higashioka’s fifth homer and LeMahieu’s single later in the inning.

Winner of the 2013 AL Cy Young and the 2016 and ’17 NL honors, Scherzer moved into 20th on the career strikeout list with 2,845, passing Mickey Lolich (2,832). He lost his previous three starts to the Yankees, the only time he dropped three straight starts against the same opponent.