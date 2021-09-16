Yanks toss it away in 9th, fall to Hays, Orioles 3-2 in 10th

BALTIMORE — Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 win Thursday night, dropping New York back in the AL wild-card race.

The Yankees fell a half-game behind idle Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings. New York had won three in a row.

Holmes was one strike away from his first career save when his high and outside fastball got past catcher Gary Sanchez, allowing pinch-runner Kelvin Gutierrez to streak home from third base with two outs. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman had pitched the previous three days.

Ryan Mountcastle homered for Baltimore, which snapped a five-game skid and avoided its 100th loss of the season.

Jahmai Jones, pinch-running for automatic runner Austin Wynns, moved to third on Richie Martin's leadoff bunt single against Wandy Peralta (5-4) in the 10th. After Cedric Mullins walked and Mountcastle struck out, Hays grounded a single to left over a drawn-in infield to win it.

Hays homered twice Wednesday night in the Orioles' 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

Cole Sulser (5-4) pitched two scoreless innings for Baltimore.