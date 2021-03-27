Yanks' Voit needs knee surgery, giving chance for Jay Bruce

TAMPA, Fla. — Major league home run champion Luke Voit needs knee surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear, an injury that opened a New York Yankees roster spot for Jay Bruce on Saturday as a converted first baseman.

Voit will not have any baseball activities for three weeks after the operation on his left knee, manager Aaron Boone said. Voit is expected back in May.

"Let's have the surgery, see how the early days are and then we will be able to evaluate," Boone said.

The injury to Voit, who hit 22 homers in the pandemic-shortened season, played a role in the decision to add Bruce, who attended spring training with a minor league contract.

"We're going to be missing Luke but I know Jay Bruce is going to come in and do some special things for us," Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge said. "Luke is a big part of this team, big part of this offense. He's a really vocal guy in the clubhouse who gets us motivated. I'm excited to have Jay Bruce on his team. This is why he came to this team, was to help anyway he can and help us win a championship."

Voit had an MRI exam on Friday, which led to discussions that night on whether the slugger would go through a treatment program and try to play through it or have surgery.