Yarbrough gets Rays 1st complete game in 5 years, tops Yanks

"Our team put us in a really good chance for me to do that," Yarbrough said. "With how we do things, with a close lead, that's not going to be able to happen."

The AL East-leading Rays salvaged a four-game split, improving to 10-3 at Yankee Stadium since the start of last season. New York fell 4 1/2 games back of Tampa Bay and has dropped seven of 10 entering their first series this year against the rival Red Sox.

Yarbrough escaped a key jam in the fourth and allowed solo homers to Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar, but otherwise cruised.

The 29-year-old gave up two runs and six hits, walked none and struck out six.

"I'm sure he was probably sucking a little wind there in the eighth and ninth innings," Cash said. "But I hope it's something he wanted because we really appreciated him being able to complete it."

Yarbrough took advantage of a favorable zone from plate umpire Chad Whitson, stealing several strikes off the outside corner. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected after berating Whitson during a pitching change in the seventh.

"I wanted to just get my point across," Boone said. "I thought there were some close pitches, but the Rays outplayed us today."