14-year-olds plead not guilty in college student's death

NEW YORK — Two 14-year-old boys pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder in the death of a Barnard College student who was fatally stabbed during a robbery in a park.

Manhattan prosecutors said that Rashaun Weaver stabbed 18-year-old Tessa Majors during a Dec. 11 robbery and that Luchiano Lewis prevented her from escaping as she called for help.

A 13-year-old has also been charge, but his name has not been released because he is being tried as a juvenile. The Associated Press is identifying the 14-year-olds because of the seriousness of the crime and because they are charged as adults.

An attorney for Lewis said he had no comment on the charges. A phone message was left with an attorney for Weaver.

Weaver was arrested on Feb. 14 and Lewis was arrested Wednesday after a two-month investigation into the stabbing in Morningside Park near the Barnard campus in upper Manhattan.