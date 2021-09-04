Young throws 4 TDs, No. 1 Alabama routs No. 14 Miami 44-13

ATLANTA — Bryce Young didn't take long to prove he's the man to lead No. 1 Alabama in its quest for another national title.

Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his starting debut and the defending champions romped past No. 14 Miami 44-13 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday.

After sending another batch of stars off to the NFL, it looks like Nick Saban's team simply reloaded for another run at the title.

Young, a sophomore from Southern California, completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards — a performance that even managed to please his demanding coach.

"I thought Bryce did really, really well," Saban said. "The poise he played with, the command he had. He kind of took what the defense gave him and really directed the offense in a positive way."

Young opened with a 37-yard touchdown pass to John Metchie, hooked up with tight end Cameron Latu on a pair of scoring plays and buried the Hurricanes with a 94-yard TD strike to Jameson Williams early in the third quarter.

"He did a great job of getting the ball to the right guy at the right time in the right place," Saban said of Young.