Zooming in to start unprecedented MLB summer camp amid virus

Along with some similarity to what he said in February when the team initially gathered at its spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona, Woodward is focusing on the protocols and safeguards put in place by MLB in response to COVID-19, and the urgency of being ready for the sprint of a season that will be 102 games shorter than usual.

"This is a little different. Following protocols, being safe, making sure we're on time, sticking to schedules, those are things that are critical for our success this year," he said. "If we can limit the amount of exposure we have, or the risk factor in getting this virus, the team that keeps their people on the field, their players on the field, is probably going to have an advantage."

While the home ballparks are bigger than those at spring training, teams have to adjust to making a camp environment without having several extra fields next to each other, and the absence of some additional workout-specific spaces.

"It's a great challenge. I mean, last week I think I grew a few more grey hairs just brainstorming through this," first-year Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "But we've had fun definitely with the excitement of getting baseball back and going through this path. But we did come up with different ideas, and we're going to stagger the guys. I mean, we're going to come in in groups."