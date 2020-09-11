Zverev erases two-set deficit for first Slam final

That was primarily Zverev's fault. He was tentative, unsure of himself, willing to stay back and leisurely exchange groundstrokes from the back of the court.

It was an inadvisable strategy against a human wall like the 20th-seeded Carreño Busta, who might not do much spectacularly but certainly does everything solidly.

It's not as if Carreño Busta was impeccable. Yes, his forehand was working well, and he wasn't making many mistakes. But one indication of his own uneven play: Carreño Busta was broken the first time he served for the opening set, and again the first time he served for the next.

But Zverev simply kept missing the mark, even on neutral balls. Half of Carreño Busta's first 72 points came via unforced errors off Zverev's racket. Eventually, though, things got more interesting, both because Zverev became a bit more aggressive and because he finally calibrated his shots correctly.

"I had to be more aggressive generally, I think," Zverev said, "and it turned out well for me."

After averaging 18 unforced errors over those first two sets, he averaged seven per set over the last three.

And he rode his booming serve to 24 aces.