Forbes: Upstate Medical University is one of America's best large employers

Looking for a new job? See what a “best large employer” has to offer

For the second year in a row, Upstate Medical University was named to the Forbes list of America's best large employers.

Forbes compiles its annual list based on an independent survey from more than 50,000 U.S. employees. The survey asked employees to rate their willingness to recommend their employers and to give their opinions on work-related topics such as working conditions, potential for development, and company image.

With nearly 10,000 employees, Upstate offers good salaries, great benefits and the good feeling that comes from doing important work. No matter what the role at Upstate, every employee supports a vital mission of patient care, education and research. Based in Syracuse, Upstate is the region’s only academic medical center with three hospitals and four colleges as well as many clinical sites. There are a wide variety of jobs for all levels of experience and career goals.

Exceptional Benefits

Along with competitive pay, Upstate also provides excellent benefits. Here are top benefits that Upstate offers its employees:

Upstate provides generous personal time and holiday pay right from the start. Dental and vision benefits at no cost to employees. Health insurance options with affordable rates. Upstate offers Flex Spending Accounts. These allow employees to set aside pre-tax dollars medical and dependent care expenses. Upstate offers a retirement plan which delivers a guaranteed pension for vested employees as well as subsidized health insurance for retirees. If employees want to save additional money for retirement, they have several options. Upstate offers free Employee Assistance and Life Services programs. Some benefits transfer to/from other public employment in New York State, such as city, county, or government agencies.

About Upstate — a large, stable employer

Affiliated with the State University of New York, Upstate’s mission is to improve the health of the community through education, biomedical research and patient care.

Upstate Medical University's educational mission is anchored by four colleges—Medicine, Nursing, Health Professions and Graduate Studies. Most of the students we educate here go on to build their careers in New York State.

As a research enterprise, Upstate is focused on a quest for treatment and cures for some of the most prevalent human diseases, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, brain and nervous system disorders, vision, and infectious diseases. Upstate also offers many novel treatments through clinical trials for patients.

The Upstate University Health System serves 1.8 million people, often the most seriously ill and injured, and includes Upstate University Hospital, Upstate Community Hospital, Golisano Children’s Hospital and the Nappi Wellness Institute which will open in 2023.

Attend an Online Hiring Fair

Upstate has cleaner and janitor positions at several locations, including Onondaga Hill and downtown Syracuse.

Join us on Wednesday September 21, from 2-4 PM. Meet our managers on Zoom and learn about the important role of Environmental Services.

• Full-time and part-time positions.

• Great benefits: health insurance, dental/vision coverage, paid vacation, sick leave, and NYS retirement plan (pension)

To get your Zoom pre-registration: email EVSCareer@upstate.edu or call 315-464-4166

To see all open positions at Upstate

To learn more about the wide variety of career opportunities at Upstate Medical University and Upstate University Hospital visit www.upstate.edu/jobs