Northeast Travel Series: Exploring Pennsylvania's Lancaster County

Lancaster County is famous for its Pennsylvania Amish culture, the oldest Amish settlement in America.

The region also offers ample activities for families mixed in with those Amish traditions and attractions.

Here is a look at some of the top attractions for a weekend or week-long visit to the area.

Dutch Wonderland

This 48-acre theme park is located just east of Lancaster city and focuses on rides and attractions for families with small children.

Dutch Wonderland (https://tinyurl.com/pzap4ped), which opened in 1963, features more than 35 rides and attractions suitable for kids ages 8-12, including a separate water park with water slides. It was voted Best Family Park in the world for 2019 & 2021 by Amusement Today magazine.

Dutch Wonderland also partners with the nearby Cartoon Network Hotel for a children's themed weekend visit.

Tanger Outlets

Lancaster County features more than 150 outlet store to delight shoppers.

The Tanger Outlets collection (https://tinyurl.com/2x66t3kd) located at 311 Stanley K Tanger Dr. in Lancaster is the shopping center of Lancaster County.

Featuring 71 outlet stores, Tanger offers high-end clothing stores mixed in with sports apparel brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. The shops also feature popular home goods stores like Pottery Barn and West Elm.

Outlet hours typically run 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, but can vary by season.

Located just down the road, the Shops at Rockvale feature more than 50 outlet stores and 10 on-site restaurants as well.

Strasburg Rail Road

Combining history with family entertainment, the Strasburg Rail Road is located off Route 741, about 1 1/2 miles east of Strasburg. Founded in 1832, the rail road bills itself as oldest continuously operating railroad.

According to the rail road's website (https://tinyurl.com/f8c5y8xt), the rail road was first used for passenger and freight transportation, and its main purpose became a freight interchange with the Pennsylvania Railroad.

In 1957 the railroad faced abandonment when local railfans Henry K. Long and Donald E. L. Hallock formed a group of interested individuals to save the railroad. The new tourist attraction opened in 1958.

Today it features multiple locomotives, multiple themed rides as well as dining and theatre options.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord

Looking for the extra something for your dinner options, Shady Maple Smorgasbord (https://tinyurl.com/mjr42ns7) offers more than 200 feet of Pennsylvania Dutch comfort foods, billing itself as the largest smorgasbord in the United States. It's an all-you-can-eat setup with one price per customer.

Located at 129 Toddy Drive East Earl, Pa., the restaurant began as a roadside stand in 1962. Through constant expansion by owners Marvin and Miriam Weaver, the market opened its first cafeteria in 1982 and the smorgasbord in 1985.

The current 110,000-square-foot smorgasbord opened in 2000 featuring seating for up to 1,200 people as well as a gift shop and a grocery store, with the complex serving over 1.5 million people a year.

American Music Theatre

Looking for a night on the town during your visit? The 1,600-seat American Music Theatre at 2425 E. Lincoln Highway (https://tinyurl.com/2ja4ny5h), offers a mix of concerts, Broadway tours and comedy acts.

The complex, which opened in 1997, hosts more than 300 shows a year, including its own original shows. The original shows are produced by AMT’s production team along with Artistic Director Andrea McCormick.

The theatre's show calendar offers a complete list of offerings along with options to purchase tickets.

The Amish Farm and House

The Amish lifestyle is built into the fabric of Lancaster County since they settled in there more than 300 years ago.

The Amish Farm and House, located at 2395 Covered Bridge Dr. in Lancaster, offers a 15-acre farm and historic site to give visitors a glimpse into that lifestyle.

The educational farm museum (https://tinyurl.com/22akaj2t) bills itself as the first tourist attraction in Lancaster County and the first Amish-focused attraction in the U.S. The 300-year-old farm and farmhouse were once owned by an Amish family.

The historic site offers tours, buggy rides, Amish food, and entertainment.

